WHY I BROUGHT MY FAMILY TO THE UK : CHAKWERA

The President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera has denied that
bringing his wife, daughter and son-in-law with him as part of his 10-person
delegation to a virtual international summit being hosted in the UK is
nepotism.
“I brought Malawians that are doing something along with me on this trip”— BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) July 28, 2021
Allegations of nepotism have plagued Malawian politics. Responding to criticism he’d brought 3 of his family to a UK summit, President Chakwera said “I need their services”https://t.co/3jNddyvI4k pic.twitter.com/s0iysRvxbp
