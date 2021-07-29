Thursday, 29 July 2021

WHY I BROUGHT MY FAMILY TO THE UK : CHAKWERA

Thursday, July 29, 2021

 

The President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera has denied that bringing his wife, daughter and son-in-law with him as part of his 10-person delegation to a virtual international summit being hosted in the UK is nepotism.


