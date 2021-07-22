WE WILL BUILD HOUSES FOR JUDGES, SAYS MINISTER



GOVERNMENT has pledged to build institutional accommodation for judges and magistrates in a bid to retain and protect them from the public.

This was said in the National Assembly yesterday during question-and-answer session by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

“We have several magistrates who live within the community and some in rented apartments, which is not ideal for them,” Ziyambi said.

“We are coming up with a plan in conjunction with the Ministry of National Housing of having institutional accommodation for some of our magistrates and judges. It is work in progress and we are going to ensure that we separate and remove them from rented apartments that may compromise them,” he said.

Ziyambi said prison complexes faced serious accommodation shortages and, therefore, government’s thrust would be to come up with institutional accommodation for prison officers outside prisons.

He said the planned judges and magistrates’ accommodation would be guarded by the police for protection.

“I will engage the Ministry of National Housing to come and explain before the House the plans they have on building houses for the judicial officers.” Newsday