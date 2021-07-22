WE WILL BUILD HOUSES FOR JUDGES, SAYS MINISTER

GOVERNMENT has pledged to build institutional accommodation for judges and magistrates in a bid to retain and protect them from the public.
This was said in the National Assembly yesterday during
question-and-answer session by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.
“We have several magistrates who live within the community
and some in rented apartments, which is not ideal for them,” Ziyambi said.
“We are coming up with a plan in conjunction with the
Ministry of National Housing of having institutional accommodation for some of
our magistrates and judges. It is work in progress and we are going to ensure
that we separate and remove them from rented apartments that may compromise
them,” he said.
Ziyambi said prison complexes faced serious accommodation
shortages and, therefore, government’s thrust would be to come up with
institutional accommodation for prison officers outside prisons.
He said the planned judges and magistrates’ accommodation
would be guarded by the police for protection.
“I will engage the Ministry of National Housing to come and
explain before the House the plans they have on building houses for the
judicial officers.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment