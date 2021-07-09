WE ARE WINNING COVID-19 FIGHT : ED

ZIMBABWE is winning the battle against Covid-19 and focusing on rebuilding the country’s economy, President Mnangagwa said.
After receiving boxing gloves and an autographed belt from
the World Boxing Federation (WBF) middleweight champion Charles Manyuchi at
State House yesterday, the President said Zimbabwe is always ready for the
challenge.
“Always ready for the fight. We’re winning the battle
against Covid-19. We’re rebuilding our economy. Zimbabwe is rising again. Thank
you to the champ, Charles Manyuchi, for his generous gift and support,” said
the President on his Twitter handle.
The country, said President Mnangagwa, was proud that one
of its athletes was a world boxing champion and was also playing a leading role
in the battle against Covid-19.
Manyuchi defended his World Boxing Federation middleweight
title when he beat Ugandan challenger, Mahommed Sebyala, by a unanimous points
decision, in Masvingo last weekend.
The 31-year-old pugilist also scooped the recently
inaugurated World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) World Supreme and the
World Professional Boxing Federation titles.
He presented the titles to the President at State House
yesterday. The President congratulated Manyuchi for his success and handed him
a US$10 000 token of appreciation.
The boxer is also set to get a 100ha farm in Masvingo,
pledged by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for
Masvingo Province, Ezra Chadzamira.
“I am happy that we have the WBF middleweight champion in
Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa. We feel very proud that this title is in
Zimbabwe. I congratulate you and, as a result of that, I have donated something
for you.
“It’s a small token of US$10 000.” Manyuchi presented the
President with an autographed belt, and a pair of gloves, which shows the Head
of State and Government knocking out the Covid-19 pandemic, in Zimbabwe.
He was accompanied by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation
Minister, Kirsty Coventry, and her deputy Tino Machakaire.
The entourage included acting director in the Sport and
Recreation Ministry, Ignatius Vambe, Lawrence Zimbudzana of the Zimbabwe
National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board, Manyuchi’s manager Peter Hlohla
and Tafadzwa Chibaya of the Charles Manyuchi Academy.
Minister Coventry said Manyuchi, who has previously won the
World Boxing Council and the African Boxing Union welterweight titles, has
never disappointed.
She said the pugilist has shown great determination to defend
his title, despite the lack of sponsorship, in the sport. Manyuchi promotes his
own fights through the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy.
“We are extremely proud of Charles for defending his title.
It was not an easy fight, especially during this period of Covid-19.
“It has been very inspiring to see an athlete maintaining
fitness and health and to walk away with the world championship and world title
belt. “He is the best boxer in the world in the middleweight category under the
WBF,” said Minister Coventry.
She said Manyuchi’s success stories have been an
inspiration to many local athletes.
Coventry said Manyuchi did well to remain competitive,
despite several cancellations to his fight in the last year, due to the
Covid-19 pandemic.
With a total of 39 people, including technical staff, in
attendance at the Flamboyant Hotel in Masvingo, Manyuchi took control of his
fight midway through the bout after losing the first two rounds, and won a
deserved unanimous decision.
“Charles has always been a very good boxer, a very good
athlete. He is an inspiration to other athletes because this fight has been
prolonged and put off numerous times over the last year because of Covid-19.
“So, to see that he has maintained that focus, for such a
long time, to finally be able to have the fight, and to come out on top, we are
extremely proud of him, and all the work that he has been doing.
“Today, was a good opportunity for His Excellency to
recognise Charles, and his team, and also reward him with a token of
appreciation of US$10 000, which is greatly appreciated.
“I think during this time of Covid-19, when athletes and
sport and our arts and creative culture sector, and the entire country of
Zimbabwe, is taking many protocols of being safe, around Covid-19, this is a
little bit of inspiration to show that we will conquer Covid-19,” said Minister
Coventry.
Manyuchi said he was grateful for the recognition he
received from the Government and the President.
“Today’s event was marvellous. I really want to thank the
Government, in particular His Excellency President Mnangagwa.
“I was very excited to meet him and also about the gift
that he gave me. I would like to thank the Minister of Sport, Hon Kirsty
Coventry and her deputy Hon Tino Machakaire.
“I am happy with this gesture. It’s good motivation. I hope
this will not end with me,” he said. Manyuchi has two more fights lined up,
before the end of the year.
He is expected to fight in Dubai in September and then in
Morogoro, Tanzania, two months later.
He also revealed that the Government has helped him secure
land to build a state-of-the-art sports centre in Chivhu.
Manyuchi partnered with the Chikomba Rural District Council
in 2016, after winning the WBC title, to develop a multi-million-dollar
community sports centre in Chivhu. The council availed a 50-hectare piece of
land, worth over $1 million.
However, Manyuchi is still to get the land, five years down
the line. “I want to thank the President for intervening in the land issue that
I was given by the Chivhu City Council,’’ Manyuchi said.
“It’s sad you get land but end up losing it without benefiting
from it. I have also been promised 100ha in Masvingo on Monday. So, I am really
excited,” said Manyuchi. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment