[HAPPENING NOW] The SANDF has arrived in Diepkloof, Soweto. Children who have been taking part in the #Looting are being ordered to go home.



Tune #Newzroom405 as @XoliMngambi and @moeraneb14 breakdown the involvement of children in the looting spree.#ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/ym2QkuRf8V