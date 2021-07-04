VACCINATION CARDS FOR ZANU PF MEETINGS

ZANU PF Deputy Provincial Chairperson and Zaka North member (MP) of Parliament Robson Mavhenyengwa has said Covid-19 vaccination slips will soon be used as gate passes to party meetings.
Mavhenyengwa was speaking at the Provincial Coordinating
Committee Meeting held at Great Zimbabwe University’s Julius Nyerere School of
Social Sciences recently.
He said party leadership was supposed to lead by example
and get vaccinated first so that they encourage their subordinates to get
vaccinated.
“You as the leadership should be vaccinated so that the
people you lead will copy from you. How can you encourage people to be
vaccinated when you are not?
“Soon we will introduce a system where only those who have
been vaccinated will be allowed into our meetings. You will be asked to produce
your vaccination slip here as proof to be admitted into the meetings. If you
cannot walk around with the slip you will have to scan it and bring the picture
here in your phone,” said Mavhenyengwa.
Mavhenyengwa went on to warn party leadership against
campaigning for positions saying it was too early for that and said they can
only campaign for ZANU PF and the President.
“We only campaign for the party and the President only. We
still have our PCC, Councilors and MPs, those positions have people so there is
no need to campaign. We will be told when time is rife to start campaigning,”
said Mavhenyengwa.
His warning came at a time when a number of people are
warming themselves for the PPC positions following the completion of District
Coordinating Committees elections.
The guest of honor at the event, Christopher Mutsvangwa who
is a Politburo member and Secretary for Science and Technology praised the way
people were being vaccinated in Zimbabwe saying a number of countries were
admiring Zimbabwe in terms of the vaccination role out.
He went on to say the government was doing its best to make
sure that all people get vaccinated saying more doses were coming from China.
“Zimbabwe is among the few countries that have so far
managed to vaccinate a huge number of people. Even the likes of Julius Malema
from South Africa have acknowledged that. People in Australia and other
European countries have acknowledged that,” said Mutsvangwa.
He went on to say the reason why they have managed to
progress is because they have partnered China which has been helping out
Zimbabwe.
“We have our friend China which has been supporting us
since the liberation struggle. They gave us guns and other war equipment to
fight for our liberation struggle. So we cannot abandon a friend like that,
that is why when we were affected by Covid-19 we rushed to our friend that is
why we have been ahead,” said Mutsvangwa. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment