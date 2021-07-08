UNI STUDENT KILLED IN FREAK ACCIDENT



A 21-year-old male Chinhoyi University of Technology student died on the spot Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by a car in Chinhoyi’s Mzari suburb.

His female friend sustained serious injuries and is currently battling for life at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident before referring questions to national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati who could not give details this afternoon.

Details gathered from witnesses claim that an unlicensed driver of a speeding Mercedes Benz failed to negotiate around the potholed road that connects Mzari’s Mbogo shopping centre and Cottco Zimbabwe resulting in loss of control.

The vehicle hit the two students resulting in the death of the student identified as Lovejoy Mudzengi a First Year Geoinfotics student on the spot while his friend sustained serious head injuries. Herald