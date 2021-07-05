UK MINISTER CONFUSES ZAMBIA WITH ZIMBABWE

The UK’s minister for Africa was caught in a howler this weekend after he confused Zimbabwe with Zambia in a speech at the funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s founding president.
Kaunda, who died last month at the age of 97, ruled Zambia
from 1964, when it won independence from Britain, until 1991.
He was respected across the continent as one of a
generation of Africans who fought to free their nations from colonial rule.
Dignitaries from across Africa and beyond gathered to
celebrate Kaunda’s life in a ceremony in Lusaka’s National Heroes’ stadium,
with James Duddridge delivering a speech.
The Conservative MP read out a message from the Queen
before describing Kaunda as a “great man, an African hero, and a highly
respected friend of the United Kingdom who helped end apartheid in South Africa
and was firmly committed to the Commonwealth.”
He continued: “Today the United Kingdom mourns Dr Kaunda’s
passing alongside his family, the people of Zimbabwe and indeed the wider
world.”
The slip prompted anger on social media, with some seeing
evidence of enduring colonial-era attitudes among British officials towards
African countries.
