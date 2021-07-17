Saturday, 17 July 2021

UK HEALTH SEC TESTS POSITIVE TO COVID-19

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has revealed he is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. Mr Javid said he was feeling unwell and had taken a lateral flow test. He added that he is fully vaccinated and his symptoms are mild.

