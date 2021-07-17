UK HEALTH SEC TESTS POSITIVE TO COVID-19

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has revealed he is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. Mr Javid said he was feeling unwell and had taken a lateral flow test. He added that he is fully vaccinated and his symptoms are mild.

This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.



Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/NJYMg2VGzT — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021