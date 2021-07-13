TREVOR NCUBE LOSES DAD, NIECE

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube has lost two close relatives — his father and niece — within a space of two days who both succumbed to COVID-19.

AMH publishes NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and Weekly Digest and also runs an online radio and television station, Heart & Soul TV.

Ncube’s father, Shadreck Kanyemba Ncube, passed on on Saturday morning aged 86 and was buried in Bulawayo the next day, while his niece, Lorraine (32), who died on Monday is set to be buried in Harare today.

“My 86-year-old father, friend and hero succumbed to COVID-19 in Bulawayo early this morning (Saturday). A sweet, compassionate and witty man, he will be sorely missed,” Ncube tweeted.

Yesterday, he also confirmed the death of his niece who also succumbed to the virulent virus. “Zimbabwe has lost a bright talented and courageous woman,” he said.

“COVID-19 has robbed us of two precious people in our family in just one week. My mother is still in a COVID-19 high dependence unity, oblivious to the fact that her partner of 62 years is no more.

“Now her granddaughter is no more. How are we going to break this shocking news to her? There are no words to describe the pain we are going through.”

In May, Ncube lost his younger brother, David, to kidney failure. Newsday