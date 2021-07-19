TOP CIO OPERATIVE SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

Well-known sugarcane farmer and Officer in charge Zaka CIO, Simbarashe Huni (63) has died.

He died last week at his Target Kopje home due to Covid19.

His wife Emma Ncube confirmed the death to The Mirror and said burial arrangements were still underway.

“It came as a shock. He was fit till Monday when he complained of chest pains and he tested positive to Covid19,” said Ncube.

He was driven to Masvingo Provincial Hospital by his wife at 10pm when he was failing to breath and was declared dead on arrival.

“He was a passionate and caring husband who will be deeply missed. An application for hero status was made but his records are missing and we will need to check with Chiredzi,” said Ncube.

Huni had a sugarcane farm in Mkwasine in Chiredzi. Masvingo Mirror