THREE ZIMBAS ESCAPE FROM POLICE CUSTODY IN SA

THREE Zimbabwean armed robbers and a South African man are on the run after escaping from police custody on Wednesday evening while being transported from Polokwane Central Correctional facility to Mokopane in Limpopo province.
The four were being moved pending sentencing for a charge
of armed robbery tomorrow. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela
Mojapelo said the quartet was part of seven others who were being transported
in a police vehicle.
He said the police in Westenburg had instituted a search
operation for John Fine (39), Dennis Hove (39), Clifford Matonhori (31) all
Zimbabweans, and Figos Madisha (40), a South African who escaped with a police
service pistol.
“They managed to escape from a police motor vehicle along
the R101 road next to Eerstegoud Trading Store around 11.30pm,” said Brig
Mojapelo.
“Seven prisoners were being transported from Polokwane
Correctional Centre to Mokopane for sentencing when four of them allegedly
escaped. The prisoners also managed to grab a service pistol belonging to a
police officer during the incident before fleeing into the nearby bushes. The
other three prisoners remained in the vehicle.”
He said the suspects had been arrested and convicted for
robbery with aggravating circumstances which they committed in April 2019 in
the Mokopane policing area.
John Fine aged 39. Brig Mojapelo warned members of the
community against approaching the suspects whom he said were considered
dangerous.
“Anyone with information that can assist the police to find
the four prisoners should contact Westenburg Detective-Commander Captain
Tshikudo on 0027825658566 or crime stop number 0027860010111 or the nearest
police station,” said Brig Mojapelo. Chronicle
