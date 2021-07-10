THREE ZIMBAS ARRESTED WITH THREE TRUCKLOADS OF CHROME ORE IN LIMPOPO

Three Zimbabweans and a South African have been arrested by police in Limpopo province after they were found with three truckloads of chrome ore believed to have been illegally mined. Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the four were arrested on Tuesday night along the R37 road in Apel policing area.
He said Lloyd Sithole (32), Moses Nemanganda (37), and
Wilton Haruzi (34) all Zimbabweans and a South African, Joseph Hlongwane (23)
will soon appear at the Sekhukhune Magistrate court facing charges of illegal
mining.
“The determination of members of the South African Police
Service in Limpopo to eradicate activities of illegal mining, led to the arrest
of four suspects during disruptive operations that were conducted by members of
Public Order Policing on Tuesday night along the R37 road in the Apel policing
area,” said Brig Mojapelo.
“The members spotted three trucks along a road and pulled
them over. The trucks were loaded with suspected unprocessed chrome and were
all confiscated. The four suspects were then apprehended.”
The value of the chrome is yet to be ascertained. Limpopo’s
provincial police commander Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the latest
arrest would go a long way in eradicating illegal mining activities in the
area. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment