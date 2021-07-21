TEN RAPES MINOR TWICE

A Harare man landed in the dock on Tuesday after he reportedly raped his teen girlfriend.

The suspect Blessing Nyabvure 19, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Allegations are that on February 17 last year, the couple started dating and in June 10 this year, Nyabvure went to visit his 15-year-old girlfriend and when he arrived he found her in the custody of two children who she was caring after.

The court heard that Nyabvure went to the bedroom where he pretended as if he had seen something awkward to get the complainants attention.

When the complainant went to the bedroom, she found him standing beside the bed and he lifted her and put her on the bed and raped her.

After the incident, he began fondling her breasts and vagina for about five minutes before they slept. During the night he raped her once more after she had asked him to leave.

After raping her for the second time, he left. Monalisa Magwenzi appeared for the State. H Metro