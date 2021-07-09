TEENAGER BREAKS INTO PRISON

A DARING teenager broke into a prison officer’s house at Rusape Prison Camp in broad daylight and made off with goods worth $155 000.

Tafadzwa Chilanga (18) of no fixed abode was arrested and hauled before the courts for breaking into Prison Officer Decision Damu’s house through the window and stealing Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) uniforms, blankets and maize seed, among other things.

Chilanga pleaded guilty to the housebreaking and theft charges he was facing when he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya, early this week.

Ms Ndiraya was expected to sentence Chilanga today (Friday).

Public prosecutor, Mrs Oripah Chitsa said: “On June 15, Damu left his house unmanned and went to Tsanzaguru. While he was away, Chilanga proceeded to Damu’s house and removed a metal sheet on the kitchen window.

“He opened it and gained entry. The accused ransacked the whole house and stole various property and went away unnoticed. Damu came back on June 21 and discovered the offence,” said Mrs Chitsa.

Damu made a police report. On June 23, Chamunorwa Taderera came across a suspicious looking sack behind the Zimbabwe Republic Police Rusape Camp as he was passing by and made a police report.

Police recovered the sack and discovered property worth $155 000, including ZPCS uniforms and boots.

Damu positively identified his stolen goods. Investigations were done, leading to Chilanga’s arrest on June 30.

After interviews, Chilanga showed the police how he committed the offence. Manica Post