TEEN GIRL WHO STABBED DAD GRANTED BAIL

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Marondera girl, who allegedly stabbed her father on the stomach with a kitchen knife while trying refrain him from assaulting her mother, has been grantedA $5 000 bail by Marondera magistrate Rumbidzai Munemo.

Winnet Chitida, who is facing attempted murder charges, will return to court on July 21, while her father Wadson Chitida (44) is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

According to court papers, on July 6 at around 2:30am, Chitida arrived at home and demanded sex from his wife Prisca (36) and started assaulting her when she said she was on her period.

His wife screamed for help, prompting her two daughters to come to her rescue. After failing to restrain him, Winnet allegedly then took a kitchen knife and stabbed her father on the abdomen and shoulder.

Chitida was rushed to Marondera General Hospital and was referred to Harare as his condition deteriorated.

Phumuzile Ndlovu represented the State. Newsday