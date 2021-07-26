TEEN FONDLES MAN'S PRIVATES

Victoria Falls teenager has been sentenced to perform 420 hours of community service after being convicted of fondling another man’s private parts.
Clinton Ndlovu (19) of Chinotimba suburb was convicted on
his own plea of guilt when he appeared before resident magistrate Lindiwe
Maphosa charged with indecent assault.
For the state, Asher Chindedza told the court that on
December 4 last year and at around 2 am and at Aerodrome suburb, the accused
who was sharing the bedroom with the 24-year-old complainant fondled his
private parts and demanded to have sexual intercourse with him.
The complainant told the court: “We were in different
blankets and I was wearing a short and I felt the accused touching my buttocks
and inserting his hand inside my shorts fondling my private parts.
“I then went back to sleep after asking him to stop his
actions and when he realised that I had fallen asleep, he mounted on me and
removed my shorts and that’s when I woke up and I slapped him once.”
He then bolted out of the room and reported the matter to
the police, leading to Ndlovu’s arrest.
Ndlovu was sentenced to 18 month imprisonment of which six
months were suspended for five years on the condition that the accused does not
commit a similar offence.
The other 12 months were suspended on condition that he
performs 420 hours of community service. Cite.org.zw
