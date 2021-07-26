TEEN FONDLES MAN'S PRIVATES

Victoria Falls teenager has been sentenced to perform 420 hours of community service after being convicted of fondling another man’s private parts.

Clinton Ndlovu (19) of Chinotimba suburb was convicted on his own plea of guilt when he appeared before resident magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa charged with indecent assault.

For the state, Asher Chindedza told the court that on December 4 last year and at around 2 am and at Aerodrome suburb, the accused who was sharing the bedroom with the 24-year-old complainant fondled his private parts and demanded to have sexual intercourse with him.

The complainant told the court: “We were in different blankets and I was wearing a short and I felt the accused touching my buttocks and inserting his hand inside my shorts fondling my private parts.

“I then went back to sleep after asking him to stop his actions and when he realised that I had fallen asleep, he mounted on me and removed my shorts and that’s when I woke up and I slapped him once.”

He then bolted out of the room and reported the matter to the police, leading to Ndlovu’s arrest.

Ndlovu was sentenced to 18 month imprisonment of which six months were suspended for five years on the condition that the accused does not commit a similar offence.

The other 12 months were suspended on condition that he performs 420 hours of community service. Cite.org.zw