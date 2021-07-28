TAPIWA MURDER SUSPECT GETS BAIL

THE family of slain Tapiwa Makore says they continue to be traumatised by the fact that the courts were taking long to conclude the murder case after one of the accused persons was recently granted $10 000 bail.

Tapiwa was murdered in September last year for ritual purposes in his rural home, in Nyamutumbu village in Murewa.

His uncle and namesake, Tapiwa Makore (Snr, 58), his herdboy Tafadzwa Shamba (41), and a neighbour Maud Hunidzarira (42) were arrested in connection with the murder.

The boy was buried after six months before investigations, which included a number of DNA tests, were concluded.

The deceased’s father Munyaradzi Makore yesterday told NewsDay that one of the suspects was granted bail and is already back in the village, a move that has stirred emotions and refreshed memories.

“The woman, who was arrested alongside Shamba and my brother in connection with my son’s murder, is out on bail. She is here. She was granted $10 000 bail at the High Court. It is hard for the family, our emotions have been stirred again, and memories refreshed. How are we going to live together given the current situation? We are still pained. We should be apart,” he said.

The late Tapiwa was buried without some of his body parts, among them the head. Efforts to locate the missing head have been in vain despite the family engaging both prophets and traditional healers.

Shamba confessed to having murdered the boy at the instruction of Tapiwa (Snr) claiming that they wanted to use some of the body parts to boost their horticultural project.

Hunidzarira, known for brewing traditional opaque beer in the area and a neighbour of the Makores, was arrested in Budiriro after she was spotted washing a blood-stained carpet.

The deceased’s father said the family was appalled by the delays by the courts as they seek justice. “The police notified us that the matter will go to court, but we are still waiting. Surely, how can a matter of such magnitude take this long to conclude? We will engage the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to assist us in our pursuit of justice,” he said.

Tapiwa’s murder angered Zimbabweans who in unison condemned the killing of children for ritual purposes. Newsday