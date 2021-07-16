TAGWIREI DONATES US$5,5M TO GOVT



PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings yesterday donated US$5,5 million in cash and equipment to government to help improve people’s livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tagwirei also donated $170 million for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Presenting the donation to Mnangagwa at State House in Harare, the Sakunda proprietor said the donation would cover various sectors including tuition fees for university students.

“Sakunda Holdings acknowledges commitment by the government to positively impact the livelihoods of the people of our great nation Zimbabwe,” Tagwirei said.

“Sakunda has noticed the effects of COVID-19 on the well-being of Zimbabweans among them, the following: some parents have lost their ability to pay university tuition fees for their children; our health care system is inundated with a huge number of COVID-19 patients; increase in number of citizens who now require urgent COVID-19 vaccination and compromised livelihoods of the people, especially young people.

“Sakunda is also donating six truckloads of assorted medical consumables which include injections, airway management, products, wound care products, among others for rural hospital worth $91 million.”

The fuel magnate also donated five double-cab trucks and fuel for the police homicide department in addition to $30 million for purchase of specialised equipment to enhance its operations.

“As a company, we are further handing over 500 heifers and 25 bulls to His Excellency the President, ED Mnangagwa to support heifers’ projects for the youths,” he said.

Mnangagwa urged other private companies to emulate the firm. Apart from Sakunda, Beitbridge contractors donated US$500 000, while CBZ Bank chipped in with US$250 000.

ZB Bank, property mogul Ken Sharpe and Insurance Council of Zimbabwe each weighed in with US$50 000, while another gold dealer Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya donated US$100 000.

Tagwirei, who is on the United States sanctions, has also in the past refurbished public hospitals, such as United Bulawayo Hospitals, Parirenyatwa and Mpilo, among others, for use during the COVID-19 pandemic, apart from availing his 30-bed Arundel Hospital for use by government.

He has often been accused of accessing government tenders under controversial circumstances. Newsday