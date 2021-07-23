SWALLOW YOUR PRIDE AND APOLOGISE, CHIPANGA ADVISES G40 MEMBERS

FORMER Zanu PF national secretary for youth affairs, Cde Kudzai Chipanga who was last week readmitted into the ruling party, implored other G40 members to swallow their pride and accept President Mnangagwa’s unity calls.

Cde Chipanga who was expelled from the revolutionary party in 2017 for being part of the G40 cabal leads a pack of cadres who were pardoned and re-admitted into the party for exuding contrition and repentance while in the political abyss.

An exuberant Cde Chipanga told The Manica Post on Tuesday that it is not too late for his colleagues and those in the opposition to ask for forgiveness and apply to rejoin the party.

Cde Chipanga said his re-admission together with war veterans’ leader Cde James Kaunye; ex-Zanu PF councillor, Cde Taurai Chiripamberi, Cdes Talent Kadzima and Nesbert Chasara, was in line with Zanu PF Manicaland’s thrust to mobilise 700 000 voters as part of its contribution to the party’s national drive to garner five million votes and win the 2023 elections resoundingly.

“Zanu PF’s focus is on uniting the party, recruiting new members and retaining existing ones. In my view, every vote counts. We need as many votes as we can get as a party to achieve that. There is need to encourage the youths who are statistically in the majority to register and vote. Each vote, like a drop of water, counts. To add is to strengthen and to subtract is to weaken,” he said.

Cde Chipanga said he took time off the political radar to introspect while focusing on farming.

“It enabled me to self-introspect, identify where I erred and make amends. That experience will help me going forward. The most important lesson learnt is that the party is bigger than individuals. True cadres must be loyal to the party, not to individuals who come and go,” he said.

Cde Chipanga said President Mnangagwa was a father figure who puts national interests ahead of personal interests.

“I personally never had any problems with President Mnangagwa. I have a high regard of him, moreso given his liberation war credentials. I am happy to work under his visionary leadership.

“I was born in a Zanu PF family and could not disassociate myself from the party. That is why I shunned opposition politics or ridiculing the party. I remained in good books with the Zanu PF leadership in Manicaland and Makoni regardless of my expulsion.

“I disagree with those who support the party when they are in positions of power and turn against it when they are in the wilderness. I support the party both in good and difficult times,” he said. Manica Post