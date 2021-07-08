STUDENT FAKES DEATH : NUST ISSUES CONDOLENCE MESSAGE

A National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Marketing Management student, who allegedly faked his death on Tuesday, had no choice but to come out and declare that he was still among the living after the university’s department of marketing issued a heartfelt condolence message to his classmates.
The ‘dead’ student, Simbarashe Maringosi, who is said to
have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and was discharged on Tuesday,
denied that he had faked his own death and blamed his younger brother for the
hoax.
“TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN. I am not a ghost… We have been
getting condolence messages from numerous people the whole day who had been
misinformed by my younger brother that I had passed on. We got calls from
church, overseas, NUST, among other people, who received the circulating
message which is not only unethical, but is not based on the truth.
“My younger brother was having my NetOne line during the
duration of my COVID-19 sickness. I was only discharged this morning; I did not
die this morning. How he linked being discharged and dying is a shock to me.
For those who want to talk to me directly, use my Econet number: 0776 207 276,”
said Maringosi in a statement that has gone viral on social media.
Mangirosi’s statement was issued later in the day after the
Faculty of Marketing’s staff and students had been reduced to tears, with the
head of department (Daisy Odunze) penning a tear inducing condolence message.
“It is indeed with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the
news of the passing on of one of our own, Mr Simbarashe Maringosi. Simbarashe
was an excellent and brilliant student and the excellence extended to his
personal life. He was headed to graduate with an overall distinction had he
tarried a while longer with us on earth. “I pray for reprieve for the family.
May they find solace in our faith in God even in this trying period. And I pray
for us all as well. May we live daily knowing that death is a debt we must pay.
Implore all of us to take special care and extra precautions in ensuring our
safety. Stay home. Maintain minimum contact with people if possible and above
all, pray. This, too, shall pass,” read the message.
After discovering that Maringosi was alive, people close to
him had no kind words for him. They dismissed his explanation and blamed him
for the whole drama.
“I know Simba, he is capable of such drama. There is no way
his brother could have lied that Simba had died without Simba’s blessings. In
fact, he is lying that his brother is to blame for the sick joke,” said a student
who refused to be named.
A close friend of Maringosi said Maringosi had a penchant
for theatrics.
“He is not even sorry for what he did and his explanation
exudes arrogance and disrespect. Everyone who knows Simbarashe knows that he is
the one who faked his own death. It is not funny at all. People are dying of
Covid and he chooses to make a joke about it. We have already mourned him in
advance. We are pained by this,” said the friend.
Attempts to interview Maringosi proved fruitless as he was
not picking his calls. The university declined comment. B Metro
