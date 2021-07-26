skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 26 July 2021
STEVE KWASHI DIES
Monday, July 26, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
GRANNY TAKES US$2 000 TO HER DEATH BED
THERE was drama at Rusape General Hospital’s Covid-19 isolation centre last week as relatives of an elderly woman who had succumbed to the v...
HOTELIER FINALLY BURIED AFTER PROPERTY ROW
BULAWAYO hotelier and gold buyer Ms Memory Ngwenya was finally buried on Friday, two days after her family had blocked her interment in a ...
LIFE IN ZIM AFTER UK DEPORTATION
MIGRATION is as old as humanity. Human beings are creatures of curiosity; time and again they find themselves pursuing new uncharted habit...
ZANU PF FUMES OVER IMPORTED ROLLS-ROYCE
ZANU PF has declared war with the United Kingdom after one of the former coloniser’s MPs yesterday said he would raise questions in the Hous...
NEW TWIST TO IMPORTED ROLLS ROYCE
THE company that sold and delivered a £335 000 Rolls Royce Phantom to a “mysterious Zimbabwean minister” has backed down and alleged the veh...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment