SPORT SUSPENDED AGAIN IN ZIM

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last night suspended all sporting activities in the country, including football.

The SRC said the suspension had been necessitated by the surge in COVID-19 infections and the deferment would be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The only exemptions to the directive include athletics, in relation to those preparing for the 2021 Paralympic and Olympic games and cricket in so far as it relates to the current tour by Bangladesh.

Football was also suspended, save for action that relates to the country’s participation in the Cosafa Cup.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this suspension extends to the ZIFA-PSL [Zimbabwe Football Association-Premier Soccer League] tournament for the Chibuku Super Cup and all sports previously classified as low risk,” the sport regulator said.

“All national sports associations, clubs, gyms and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception.”

The new development comes as the Chibuku Super Cup had just resumed action on Wednesday after being suspended on June 14. The SRC also allowed the Charles Manyuchi title bout to proceed.

Manyuchi faces Ugandan Mahommed Sebyala at Flamboyant Hotel in Masvingo this afternoon, where the Zimbabwean will be defending his sole belt and also fighting for the WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles held by the Ugandan in the duel dubbed “Duel of the Doom”.

In the Chibuku Super Cup, Caps United were supposed to clash tricky Harare City at the National Sports Stadium.