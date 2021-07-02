SPORT SUSPENDED AGAIN IN ZIM

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last night suspended all sporting activities in the country, including football.
The SRC said the suspension had been necessitated by the
surge in COVID-19 infections and the deferment would be reviewed on a weekly
basis.
The only exemptions to the directive include athletics, in
relation to those preparing for the 2021 Paralympic and Olympic games and
cricket in so far as it relates to the current tour by Bangladesh.
Football was also suspended, save for action that relates
to the country’s participation in the Cosafa Cup.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this suspension extends to the
ZIFA-PSL [Zimbabwe Football Association-Premier Soccer League] tournament for
the Chibuku Super Cup and all sports previously classified as low risk,” the
sport regulator said.
“All national sports associations, clubs, gyms and related
stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception.”
The new development comes as the Chibuku Super Cup had just
resumed action on Wednesday after being suspended on June 14. The SRC also
allowed the Charles Manyuchi title bout to proceed.
Manyuchi faces Ugandan Mahommed Sebyala at Flamboyant Hotel
in Masvingo this afternoon, where the Zimbabwean will be defending his sole
belt and also fighting for the WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing
Federation titles held by the Ugandan in the duel dubbed “Duel of the Doom”.
In the Chibuku Super Cup, Caps United were supposed to
clash tricky Harare City at the National Sports Stadium.
