SOLDIER'S BODY RETRIEVED FROM LAKE KARIBA

THE body of a soldier who went missing following a boat tragedy in Lake Kariba has been retrieved.
The Kariba boat tragedy saw one person dying on the spot
and one body of a toddler being retrieved on Monday morning. The soldier
Tafadzwa Mashingaidze is the latest to be retrieved yesterday and two remain
unaccounted for while three survived.
An eyewitness who is part of the mission, Chenjerai Zambezi
told H-Metro that Mashingaidze’s body was found around 7am.
He said the rescue mission is adamant that the two bodies-
a woman and the father of the four-year-old toddler are yet to be retrieved.
Mashingaidze’s body has been found floating in the lake. “His
body was found around 7am floating from where others were rescued.
“The lake is now calmer than yesterday. I hope we are going
to find the other two bodies left,” said Muvengwa.
A fisherman who refused to be identified told H-Metro that
small boats were being used as a form of transport by fishermen, buyers and
traders to and from the fishing camps.
However, he bemoaned the overloading of people and baggage
in these unlicensed boats as a recipe for disaster.
Mashingaidze’s close friend Stanley Mudzingwa told H-Metro
that he was yet to come to terms with the death of his friend.
“It’s not easy to describe the grief and pain I am going
through. I am gutted beyond words. Tafadzwa was more than a friend to me.
“He was a younger brother. More than a buddie. (He) Will be
greatly missed. A Good friend I had, a good friend I have lost, ” said
Mudzingwa.
Mashingaidze’s aunt Elizabeth Chengeta told H-Metro that
the body has been identified and they will be on their way to Chinhoyi.
“If all goes well, we will be in Chinhoyi today. However,
there is going to be a church service at home. He is going to be buried in
Mudzimu, Hurungwe,” said Chengeta. H Metro
