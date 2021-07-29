SOLDIER'S BODY RETRIEVED FROM LAKE KARIBA

THE body of a soldier who went missing following a boat tragedy in Lake Kariba has been retrieved.

The Kariba boat tragedy saw one person dying on the spot and one body of a toddler being retrieved on Monday morning. The soldier Tafadzwa Mashingaidze is the latest to be retrieved yesterday and two remain unaccounted for while three survived.

An eyewitness who is part of the mission, Chenjerai Zambezi told H-Metro that Mashingaidze’s body was found around 7am.

He said the rescue mission is adamant that the two bodies- a woman and the father of the four-year-old toddler are yet to be retrieved.

Mashingaidze’s body has been found floating in the lake. “His body was found around 7am floating from where others were rescued.

“The lake is now calmer than yesterday. I hope we are going to find the other two bodies left,” said Muvengwa.

A fisherman who refused to be identified told H-Metro that small boats were being used as a form of transport by fishermen, buyers and traders to and from the fishing camps.

However, he bemoaned the overloading of people and baggage in these unlicensed boats as a recipe for disaster.

Mashingaidze’s close friend Stanley Mudzingwa told H-Metro that he was yet to come to terms with the death of his friend.

“It’s not easy to describe the grief and pain I am going through. I am gutted beyond words. Tafadzwa was more than a friend to me.

“He was a younger brother. More than a buddie. (He) Will be greatly missed. A Good friend I had, a good friend I have lost, ” said Mudzingwa.

Mashingaidze’s aunt Elizabeth Chengeta told H-Metro that the body has been identified and they will be on their way to Chinhoyi.

“If all goes well, we will be in Chinhoyi today. However, there is going to be a church service at home. He is going to be buried in Mudzimu, Hurungwe,” said Chengeta. H Metro