SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED

GOVERNMENT yesterday announced that schools will remain closed for the next two weeks following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.
Schools were initially scheduled to open on June 28 for the
second term but an increase in Covid-19 infections forced Government to
postpone face-to-face learning. This is the second time this year that
Government has postponed the opening of schools.
The first time was in January when the country was hot with
the second wave of infections.
Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday,
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
said Government will review the decision at the end of two weeks.
Universities and colleges also suspended face-to-face
lectures in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections.
As of Monday, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 70 426 confirmed
cases, 46 932 recoveries and 2 236 deaths.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the surge in cases has led to an
increase in demand for beds, hence Government is expediting the full
capacitation of isolation and treatment centres throughout the country.
“In view of the increasing number of cases, Cabinet agrees
that there should be enhanced enforcement of restrictions on the movement of
people. His Excellency the President has already further extended the level
four lockdown by another two weeks,” she said.
“Regarding resource mobilisation, the nation is informed
that Treasury released an amount of $368,5 million to the Ministries of Home
Affairs and Cultural Heritage; and Defence and War Veterans Affairs, with an
additional $41 million to be released to the Ministry of Information, Publicity
and Broadcasting Services.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said the Vehicle Inspection Department
and police have escalated enforcement of lockdown measures for public transport
operations, including the banning of intercity travel.
“Members of the public are encouraged to strictly adhere to
the lockdown measures for their own safety. Cabinet noted with concern reports
of alleged delays in the delivery of grain by farmers owing to demands for
vaccination certificates and directed that farmer will not be required to
produce vaccination certificates when delivering maize to the Grain Marketing
Board,” she said.
“However, they will still be required to observe all the
stipulated Covid-19 regulations.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said vaccination is now open to
everybody, with frontline personnel still being prioritised at vaccination
centres.
A total of 1,5 million vaccine doses will be distributed
this coming week.
“The nation is informed that vaccination is now open to
everybody, with frontline personnel still being prioritised at vaccination
centres.
Cabinet is pleased to note that citizens across the country
continue to present themselves for vaccination in large numbers,” she said. Minister Mutsvangwa said in order to minimise
the time spent in queues, extra personnel from security and defence forces have
been harnessed so as to increase the numbers of personnel at vaccination
centres.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, working
with relevant Government departments, is taking measures to ensure that
vaccination, rapid response and case management teams are supported with
vehicles, fuel and subsistence allowance to ensure that the country achieves
herd immunity,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the Ministry of Health and Child
Care has printed adequate stocks of vaccinations cards with security features
and is expediting the distribution process to all provinces. She said Sinopharm
and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are now available on the COVAX platform and Government
will take advantage of the African Union facility to boost local supplies of
the vaccines. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment