skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 10 July 2021
RWANDA : READY FOR BATTLE IN MOZA
Saturday, July 10, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MARRIED WOMAN BEDS MARRIED MAN, MARRIAGE COLLAPSES
A Mt Pleasant married woman’s marriage has collapsed after her illicit affairs with another married man leaked. Brenda Muzhinye, a dress m...
HRE NURSE TRAPPED BY LOVER
THERE was drama in Hatfield last Wednesday when a female nurse locked the gate and ran for cover when her two lovers arrived at the same tim...
DOGS SEX : I LIED
The Harare woman who made headlines accusing her boyfriend of raping her and setting his dogs to lick her vagina has withdrawn charges indic...
ZUMA IS JAILED
While some of former president Jacob Zuma’s family members are reeling in shock after his surprise decision to hand himself over for impri...
ARMY COMMANDER SUCCUMBS TO CANCER
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment