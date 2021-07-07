ROBBERS STAB SECURITY GUARD, FLEE WITH US$22 177

TWO armed robbers raided the Chinotimba Medical Centre in Victoria Falls on Sunday and made off with US$22 177, police have confirmed.
The suspects stabbed a security guard twice before spraying
his eyes with sanitising liquid.They took US$12 177 from a safe and took away
another containing US$10 000.
The duty security guard Mr Mthulisi Ncube of Peace Security
was rushed to hospital after sustaining stab wounds on the arm and finger.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda appealed to members of the public with information that may lead to the
arrest of the suspects to inform the police.
He also implored business premises to beef up their
security, including installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and lighting.
Insp Banda said Mr Ncube (36) started duty at Chinotimba
Medical Centre on Saturday at around 6pm in the company of a female nurse aged
48. At around 2:30am, Mr Ncube saw an unknown person walking in a corridor
inside the premises.
“The suspect charged at Mr Ncube wielding a knife and
stabbed him on the right arm and left index finger.
“A second suspect showed up and pointed a pistol at Mr
Ncube who gave up the fight immediately. The two suspects force-marched the
security guard to the reception where they tied him to a visitors’ bench after
spraying his eyes with sanitising liquid,” said Insp Banda.
He said they also gagged him using a scarf and masking
tape.
The two suspects allegedly proceeded to the administration
office where they used an iron bar to forcibly remove a metal safe from the
wall where it was mounted. They also allegedly broke another safe from the
pharmacy and emptied it.
“The suspects took the other safe which had US$10 000
inside.“We are saying, members of the business community should maximise
security at their premises especially by way of CCTVs. They should also
serialise gadgets that can be serialised for purposes of identification and
make sure their premises are well lit especially outside,” said Insp Banda.
He encouraged security companies to equip security guards
for their safety and that of the premises. Herald
