ROBBERS RAID TOBACCO TRUCK, STEAL 50 BALES

Four armed robbers recently intercepted a truck laden with 120 bales of tobacco destined for auction floors in Marondera and stole 50 of them before disappearing.
The incident occurred near Two Boy area in Village 17,
Marondera. Before robbing the truck, the assailants fired a shot directly at
the truck driver and narrowly missed him, forcing him to stop the vehicle.
They pulled him out together with another passenger and
handcuffed them before leaving the duo lying face down on the ground. The
victims later managed to call their farm manager who made a report to the
police.
Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Simon Chazovachiyi said a manhunt for the suspects had been launched. Herald
