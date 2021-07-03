ROBBER ON BAIL NABBED FOR ANOTHER ROBBERY

Armed robbery suspect, Edson Mashamhanda, who was one of the 14 suspected robbers who last year stole over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, two firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition after ransacking safes at Mashwede Holdings premises in Harare, has been rearrested on allegations of robbing a Harare man of over US$8 000.

During last year’s robbery, Nevanji Madanhire (27) and brothers Edson (30) and Christopher Mashamhanda (19), allegedly connived with an 11-member gang and destroyed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system at the premises to conceal the offence.

They were freed on $1 000 bail each with stringent conditions. Eight suspected robbers who include Conwell Kasambarare (28) and Musafare Mupamhanga have since been arrested in connection with the case while their three other accomplices are still at large.

On the fresh charges, Edson Mashamhanda and his accomplice who is still at large, robbed a 40-year-old man from Waterfalls of US$8 220 cash at knife point and other valuables after offering him a lift to Hwedza.

The case is being investigated under case number CR 52/06/21 and DR 39/06/21 and the incident occurred along Harare-Hwedza Road.

It is alleged that on June 13, the man boarded a white Toyota Mark X (AFH 8777) which was being driven by Edson Mashamhanda intending to go to Hwedza.

He had US$8 220 cash. Along the way, it is alleged that the suspect and his accomplice grabbed the man’s neck and produced a knife before taking the cash and pushing him out of the vehicle.

They then sped off. The man managed to capture the registration number plates of the vehicle and made a report to police.

On Wednesday, police arrested Mashamhanda who is expected to be taken to Marondera for further investigations. The cash was not recovered and police are still looking for Mashamhanda’s accomplice.

Last year, Mashamhanda and his accomplices are alleged to have hatched a plan to steal from Mashwede Holdings and on March 31, he received keys to a safe under instruction from the complainant, Tendai Mashamhanda who wanted him to collect cash and make certain payments.

After completing the payments, Edson did not surrender the keys to Tendai as per instruction and was constantly giving excuses.

He reportedly told the complainant that he could not travel from his house in Chitungwiza to his workplace to handover the keys because of the lockdown restrictions.

Edson reportedly travelled to his rural home in Masvingo on April 2, without returning the keys to the safe.

On April 4, Madanhire was allegedly sent by the complainant to Mashwede Holdings to make further cash transactions. Herald