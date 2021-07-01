ROBBER FALLS OFF MOVING CAR, NABBED

A suspected robber’s luck ran out after he fell off a getaway vehicle leading to his arrest.

He was arrested during a highspeed chase with the police after a robbery at an Econet booster, a Harare court heard on Wednesday.

Tawanda Chinderera, 23, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to tomorrow for bail consideration.

Allegations are that on June 29 and at Girls’ High School, Chinderera and his accomplices hatched a plan to steal diesel from an Econet booster located inside the school.

They reportedly scaled over the wall and entered the premises and went straight to the booster where they met Moses Mazvombe, a security guard who was on guard at the booster and produced an unknown weapon to him.

They held him in captivity while they drained diesel from the booster tank and as they were loading their loot in their car, police on patrol arrived and they chased the robbers and during the high-speed chase, Chinderera fell from the speeding car leading to his arrest.

The diesel was recovered at the scene and the other accomplices were not apprehended. Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro