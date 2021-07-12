READMIT G40 BIGWIGS : ZANU PF MIDLANDS

The Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has recommended the readmission of all former G40 cabals in the province, party provincial chair Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube has said.

He said those who have been cleared by the province to re-join the party following some four years in the wilderness include former ministers, Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Makhosini Hlongwane, former deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Tapiwa Matangaidze and former Member of Parliament for Gokwe Central Dorothy Mhangami.

In an interview, Cde Ncube said the province had since submitted its recommendation letter to the national office and was confident the recommendations to allow the “prodigal sons” back into the party would be given the nod.

“We have resolved and said well these are prodigal sons, they were lost, they have learnt a lesson that patriotism and loyalty to the party is key, hence we have recommended that they be brought back into the party,” said Cde Ncube.

“They have been in the wilderness for some four years and they have learnt a lesson that its not easy out there. We have said lets have them back and we are confident our recommendation will be approved at national level.”

Cde Ncube said Zanu PF, under the new dispensation, had grown to be a people’s party that is tolerant and wants everyone in the collective effort to achieve Vision 2030.

He said the revolutionary party had been, of late, accepting some former opposition party members who sought to join the bigger tent, hence the decision to readmit the former party members as well.

“We have been parading some opposition members who are crossing the line to join the party,” said Cde Ncube. “We are receiving opposition members daily who are saying they want to be with the party, so we said why can’t we also accept those who were also formerly part of us, but got lost along the way.”

Cde Ncube said the G40 cabals will be joining the party as card carrying members.

“Once we get the nod, we will write them letters of readmission, but they are coming in as card carrying members and nothing more,” he said.

The move will be good news to the former G40 cabals, most of whom, have over the years been begging for readmission into the party. Herald