RAUTENBACH'S GUARDS DESTROYS VILLAGERS HOUSES, CROPS

Greenfuel, a company run by multi-millionaire businessman, Billy Rautenbach has reportedly brought in security guards to Chinyamukwakwa Village under Headman Chinyamukwakwa in Chipinge yesterday where they started ploughing down unharvested crops and destroying villagers’ houses.
The guards are armed with guns and they had security dogs,
Chipinge Times has been told.
Headman Chinyamukwakwa confirmed the matter in a telephone
interview and at the time four villagers had been ordered to bring their
property outside the houses so that the buildings could be destroyed.
There is a boundary dispute between Billy who owns massive
estates in the country including in Chiredzi and Mwenezi and the villagers who
now have to move out of their ancestors’ land.
Greenfuel is a company that is growing sugarcane mostly to
make fuel. The villagers who want to approach the courts are being represented
by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.
Green Fuel spokesperson Merit Rumema said she was not aware
of the matter. She then asked Chipinge Times to email questions to her.
Efforts to get a comment from Madhuku were futile.
Greenfuel recently gave the villagers until August to
harvest their crops and leave and it came as a shock when the armed guards
suddenly pitched up today.
One villager who spoke on condition of anonymity said
villagers are shocked by the sudden turn of events where their crops, their
only source of food is being ploughed down.
Chinyamukwakwa villagers recently attacked and accused Zanu
PF politicians and in particular the local MP Enock Porusingasi for going to
bed with Greenfuel and forsaking the interests of the indigenous people.
When contacted for a comment, Porusingasi said,” How many
times do you write that story? Go ahead with your story like before and why
would you ask me, am not Green Fuel. Why would you want to verify now when you
didn’t include me in the first article,” he said. Masvingo Mirror
