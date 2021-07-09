RAUTENBACH'S GUARDS DESTROYS VILLAGERS HOUSES, CROPS

Greenfuel, a company run by multi-millionaire businessman, Billy Rautenbach has reportedly brought in security guards to Chinyamukwakwa Village under Headman Chinyamukwakwa in Chipinge yesterday where they started ploughing down unharvested crops and destroying villagers’ houses.

The guards are armed with guns and they had security dogs, Chipinge Times has been told.

Headman Chinyamukwakwa confirmed the matter in a telephone interview and at the time four villagers had been ordered to bring their property outside the houses so that the buildings could be destroyed.

There is a boundary dispute between Billy who owns massive estates in the country including in Chiredzi and Mwenezi and the villagers who now have to move out of their ancestors’ land.

Greenfuel is a company that is growing sugarcane mostly to make fuel. The villagers who want to approach the courts are being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

Green Fuel spokesperson Merit Rumema said she was not aware of the matter. She then asked Chipinge Times to email questions to her.

Efforts to get a comment from Madhuku were futile.

Greenfuel recently gave the villagers until August to harvest their crops and leave and it came as a shock when the armed guards suddenly pitched up today.

One villager who spoke on condition of anonymity said villagers are shocked by the sudden turn of events where their crops, their only source of food is being ploughed down.

Chinyamukwakwa villagers recently attacked and accused Zanu PF politicians and in particular the local MP Enock Porusingasi for going to bed with Greenfuel and forsaking the interests of the indigenous people.

When contacted for a comment, Porusingasi said,” How many times do you write that story? Go ahead with your story like before and why would you ask me, am not Green Fuel. Why would you want to verify now when you didn’t include me in the first article,” he said. Masvingo Mirror