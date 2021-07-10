PROF MPEPEREKI DIES OF COVID-19

Prominent academic and lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Professor Sheunesu Mpepereki who died yesterday has been described as a hands-on person who loved his country.
He was 70. He succumbed to Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Group
of Hospitals yesterday. Family spokesperson Mr Innocent Kaso said funeral
arrangements will be announced in due course.
“Nothing is on the ground at the moment, but mourners are
gathered at 1977, area D, Westgate,” he said.
UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo described the
late academic as a hands-on person who loved his country.
“Indeed we have lost a great man. He had love for his
country,” said Prof Mapfumo. “He was known for his unwavering support for the
ruling party (ZANU PF). He was a man of many talents and had a passion for
helping people.
“Prof Mpepereki was a hands-on and practical person who
championed the production of soyabean. Apart from that, he was a regional and
global scientist respected particularly in areas of microbiology and soil
chemistry.”
He was formerly a presenter on ZBC TV where he co-hosted
“Zvavanhu” with other academics, including the late Dr Vimbai Chivaura, Dr
Tafataona Mahoso and Professor Claude Mararike.
After the Land Reform Programme, he also presented “Murimi
wanhasi”, a farming programme that aired on ZBC TV. Prof Mpepereki previously
served as board chairperson of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and
board member of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).
