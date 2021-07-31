PORN LEAK : SCHOOL HEAD VANISHES

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has roped in the police to help locate Khumalo Primary school headmistress, Stella Mhlanga.

This comes after social media has been awash with claims that she committed suicide after she accidentally shared a picture of her private parts on her Whatsapp status.

Mhlanga quickly deleted the picture but some of her tach savvy contacts had already captured the image.

She later issued an apology. Contacted for a comment, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communication and Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro said he could not confirm the claims.

“I also heard that she committed suicide but I can not confirm,” said Ndoro.

Ndoro said the ministry, later on, sent a representative to physically confirm the news. “We have engaged the police, we can’t locate her,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said they had not received a suicide report. Cite.org.zw