PICS : ED IN ZAMBIA FOR KAUNDA FUNERAL



President Mnangagwa has arrived in Lusaka for the official state funeral of the late former President and founding father of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

On arrival, President Mnangagwa was welcomed by Zimbabwe’s chief envoy to Zambia Ambassador Charity Charamba and senior officials from the Zambian government. The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava.

In Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has declared 14 days of mourning for Dr Kaunda who died on June 17. In Zambia 21 days of mourning have been pronounced in memory of Dr Kaunda who became Zambia’s first President in 1964.

Several Heads of State from SADC are in Zambia for the funeral, which is being held at the Lusaka Showgrounds. Dr Kaunda played an influential role in the fight for independence for Zambia as well as all SADC countries. He served as Zambia’s president from 1964 to 1991.

Dr Kaunda was one of the pioneers of the Frontline States, a grouping of SADC countries that joined forces to fight colonialism. Herald



