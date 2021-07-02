PICS : ED IN ZAMBIA FOR KAUNDA FUNERAL

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Lusaka for the official state funeral of the late former President and founding father of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.
On arrival, President Mnangagwa was welcomed by Zimbabwe’s
chief envoy to Zambia Ambassador Charity Charamba and senior officials from the
Zambian government. The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and
International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava.
In Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has declared 14 days of
mourning for Dr Kaunda who died on June 17. In Zambia 21 days of mourning have
been pronounced in memory of Dr Kaunda who became Zambia’s first President in
1964.
Several Heads of State from SADC are in Zambia for the
funeral, which is being held at the Lusaka Showgrounds. Dr Kaunda played an
influential role in the fight for independence for Zambia as well as all SADC
countries. He served as Zambia’s president from 1964 to 1991.
Dr Kaunda was one of the pioneers of the Frontline States, a grouping of SADC countries that joined forces to fight colonialism. Herald
