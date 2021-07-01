PIC : COP CRUSHED BY BUS

A TRAFFIC police officer who was yesterday crushed to death by a Zupco bus in Bulawayo along City-Khami Road, has been identified as Constable Parity Makaitei Karimazondo.
Const Karimazondo was with her colleagues manning a road
block and she tried to cross the road when the bus hit her and dragged her for
about 30 metres and broke her into pieces. She was stationed at ZRP Bulawayo
Traffic West.
It’s not yet clear what caused the accident and officers
who were on the scene were visibly shaken following the tragic death of their
colleague.
A Chronicle news crew visited the scene of the accident and
observed police attending to the accident. Initially they tried to carry the
body into a metal coffin, but due to the fact that it was broken into several
pieces they failed.
They resorted to laying the coffin by its side and pushing
the body into it. Officers and members of the public who were at the scene
crossed their hands at the back of their heads while others shook their heads
in disbelief.
Police Commissioner-General Godwin Tandabantu Matanga
conveyed his condolences to the Karimazondo family yesterday.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi urged members of the public to be cautious on the road.
“Const Karimazondo was trying to cross the road and as she
did, she was struck by the bus, trapped and dragged for 33 metres. She died on
the spot. We offer our condolences to the family as said by the police
Commissioner-General,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
“It is an unfortunate incident and we are urging drivers to
be responsible on the road and they shouldn’t speed. When approaching police
checkpoints, they should proceed with caution. When stopped they should stop
and wait for further instructions from the police officers.”
