Permanent Secretary for the District Development Fund in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Jonga has died.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the death in a tweet.

“Sad to lose a good colleague, the DDF Perm Sec, Cde Jonga. Condolences to his family, friends and other colleagues. MHSRIP,” he said.

The cause of Mr Jonga’s death has not been revealed.