NOTHING AMISS ABOUT UK DEPORTATIONS : GOVT

THE British government is deporting around 50 Zimbabwean nationals who have been released from detention after serving jail terms for various offences.
This comes as the Second Republic agreed with the United
Kingdom in June that Zimbabweans, some of whom have been in the European
country on false pretences, can safely return home.
Those affected are involuntary returnees who have exhausted
the administrative and legal procedures and have lost the legal right to remain
in that country.
In a statement the UK government said the two countries
will be working closely to provide a safe landing for the returning citizens,
particularly in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We agreed returnees who presented a regular Covid-19 test
taken less than 48 hours before arrival in Zimbabwe would be allowed to
quarantine for 10 days from their chosen location”.
Part of the agreement between the UK embassy and the
Zimbabwean Government, as represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
International Trade is that no more than 100 people will be arriving on a
monthly basis, while for logistical reasons only 50 will arrive tomorrow
(today), the first batch in many years as the Second Republic opens its arms to
its citizens.
Zimbabweans, however, need not fear the returnees as
adequate measures have been put in place to ensure everyone is tested before
being released.
“We discussed the issue of some returnees potentially
refusing to undertake the Covid-19 testing in the UK prior to the flight and
agreed that they would be tested in Zimbabwe,” read the statement from the UK
Harare Embassy.
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry acting
spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed the development saying the individuals
are classified as Foreign National Offenders.
“Any country in the world has a right to deport any
foreigner from its country. The advent of Covid-19 had slowed down involuntary
repatriations,” he said.
Mr Mugejo said there is nothing amiss in the deportations
as they have always been taking place with nationals from other African
countries and the Caribbeans also going to be affected by the latest spate of
deportations from the UK.
Last week South Africa deported 220 Zimbabweans via
Beitbridge border post as the neighbouring country moves to decongest migrants
holding centres and minimise the rate of new Covid-19 infections.
Most of those deported had violated immigration laws
(undocumented and overstaying).
“There is nothing unique in the deportations, as South
Africa last week deported 220 Zimbabwean citizens, including some who were
released from jails,” he said.
In the case of voluntary returns, he said the UK government
is offering support through various programmes for reintegration back into the
community in co-operation with the International Organisation for Migration
(IOM).
“This category of deportees from the UK is different from
voluntary returnees, who are our citizens who opt to come back home on their
own. These are involuntary returnees who have utilised the administrative and
legal procedures and have lost the legal right to remain in that country,” said
Mr Mugejo.
Zimbabwe, he said, cannot refuse to accept its citizens and
will welcome them back into the country. The deportees will receive the
necessary social psycho support to help them with reintegration. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment