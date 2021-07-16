skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 16 July 2021
NEW US$ PASSPORT FEES
Friday, July 16, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAN DIES AFTER SEX WITH SMALL HOUSE
Tapiwa centre A 42-year-old Highfield man was reported to have died a few minutes after having sex with his small house on Sunday. Crema M...
HUGE SNAKE FOUND IN PARKED CAR
Businesses came to standstill in the Kwekwe city centre after a huge snake was found in a parked vehicle. E angers from ZimParks had to br...
WASTE OF TIME : MALEMA SNUBS RAMAPHOSA
CORNERED ROBBER COUPLE NABBED AFTER FOUR SUICIDE ATTEMPTS
After more than an hour of fending off police gun fire and unsuccessfully trying to commit suicide four times, suspected armed robber Godfre...
NOTORIOUS ROBBER : I'M SORRY DAD
ONE of the most notorious armed robbers who made headlines for robbing people of their assets has finally realised that his actions were unc...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment