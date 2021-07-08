NEW INTERIM AIRZIM BOARD NAMED

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona has appointed a six-member interim board to stir the affairs of Air Zimbabwe and restore it to efficiency.

The appointment of the interim board was done today after it was approved by President Mnangagwa following expiry of the mandate of administrator Mr Reggie Saruchera of Grant Thornton.

The interim board is led by the chairperson Mr Andrew Bvumbe, who is the head of Zimbabwe Debt Management Office in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The other interim board members are head of Public Sector Investment Programme in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Mr Pfungwa Kunaka and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief executive Mr Givemore Chidzidzi.

Chief direct public procurement and disposal of public assets in the Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Michael Musanzwika and deputy director – strategic policy planning in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Mr Nyikadzino Chifema are the other members.

Legal advisor in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development Advocate Kingstone Magaya, who comes in as an ex-officio interim board member, completes the list. Herald