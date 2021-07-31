MWONZORA FREE TO JOIN POLAD, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora was free to join the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) if he wishes.
He said this at State House yesterday while handing over 19
Isuzu D-Max vehicles that he promised principals of Polad so that they
seamlessly implement national programmes. The President said he met Mr
Mwonzora, in line with protocols that the leader of the opposition should meet
with the President, and invited him to join Polad if he wants.
“I met MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora, who is the leader
of the MDC-T. I was informed by the Speaker of Parliament that he is now the
official leader of the opposition in Parliament.
“In terms of the protocols, the leader of the opposition
has to meet the President. In the process, I said to him he is free to join
Polad although Polad is for principals who participated in the 2018
Presidential elections.
“I thought you will allow him as a leader of a political
party.”
Polad is a grouping of politicians who contested the 2018
presidential elections, that was set up to collectively discuss ways of
prospering the country, at the same time indicating the oneness that exists
among Zimbabweans despite different political parties.
Some contestants in the 2018 harmonised polls have declined
to join Polad, insisting they wish to be engaged individually.
Yesterday, President Mnangagwa honoured his pledge of
providing vehicles to all Polad members so that they seamlessly implement
national programmes. The vehicles are branded with Polad stickers.
“The vehicles have been made identifiable and make sure it carries
the dignity of Polad. The cars you, are not going to use them as you see it
fit, except that it must be for political work or developmental work.
“Down the line, of course the other purpose belongs to
Polad, now that they are given to each political party. In terms of regulations
in the public sector, after three years we will then review and make sure that
they can belong to you,” he said.
The principals are expected to service and maintain the
vehicles as well as fuelling them since there is no budget for that, said the
President.
He then briefed Polad members about the Government’s
commitment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Zimbabwe had set aside US$100 million to procure Covid-19
vaccines to inoculate 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.
Said President Mnangagwa: “The pandemic has been a serious
challenge to the Government but we did some programmes and projects in the
country and raised US$100 million and out of that we have since spent US$93
million and we have acquired 12 million doses.
“So far we have something like 6 million doses in the
country. We are still doing our best to acquire more (vaccines) beyond the 12
million to at least 20 million.”
Government plans to intensify the vaccination drive across
the country. President Mnangagwa said statistics show that those who have been
vaccinated don’t succumb easily to the pandemic. “We want to vaccinate as many
of our citizens as possible and fortunately we are receiving cooperation from
China, India and the Russian Federation.
“We have been informed that we are going to receive some
allocation from the African Union. We paid US$7 million with the AU Centre. We
are likely to have some vaccines. This is outside the 20 million (I spoke
about).
“It will be a new vaccine, Johnson & Johnson. That’s
the one they are offering and we have paid for that,” he said.
The Government, President Mnangagwa said, will do its best
to look after its people and ensure the vaccination programme is carried out
fairly.
He added that every Zimbabwean, those in the Diaspora and
those at home will get the vaccine for free.
President Mnangagwa said other people are coming from outside to get the
vaccine.
“We have seen people flying in at Victoria Falls Airport
and Robert Mugabe International Airport, they came from South Africa in
particular and some from the United Kingdom to come and get vaccinated but they
pay a small fee.
“If they are Zimbabweans, they come in and get vaccinated
for free and go back,” he said. Polad
spokesperson Mr Nesbert Mtengezanwa commended President Mnangagwa for his
efforts in leading Zimbabwe to new heights of stability and success.
“Your Excellency, we are ready as ever before to work in
unison with you in the pursuit and realisation of Vision 2030 for Zimbabwe. The
occasion that has brought us here today (yesterday) is of great meaning and of
immeasurable importance to Polad.
“We are here at your invitation to handover to us the
vehicles you promised last year. Truly, we admit and acknowledge this gesture
of giving vehicles for use by Polad in its missions,” said Mr Mtengezanwa.
Polad members expressed satisfaction with President
Mnangagwa’s commitment in fighting Covid-19 and spearheading economic growth. Herald
