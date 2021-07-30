MUROORA STOLE MY UNDERGARMENTS FOR RITUALS

AN elderly Penhalonga woman is up in arms with her daughter-in-law whom she is accusing of stealing her unwashed undergarments for ritual purposes.

The enraged woman from Cold Stream Village, Gogo Alice Chindondondo, dragged her daughter-in-law, Beauty Mamvura and her son, Tendai Nzenza, to Mutare Civil Court applying for a protection order against them.

She accused the couple of labelling her a witch. Gogo Chindondondo, who has a goitre, also told the court that Mamvura also insults her saying the protruding thyroid gland contains blood which she drains from other people.

“If I die, I do not want them (Mamvura and Nzenza) to attend my funeral because they accuse me of witchcraft. They also claim that I possess powers to strike people with lightning.

“On one occasion, my daughter-in-law visited my homestead during my absence and stole my unwashed panties. I engaged my son so that we could consult n’angas over the panties theft, but he refused to co-operate. I am now living in fear that they might harm me with juju,” said Gogo Chindondondo.

However, the couple counter-sued Gogo Chindondondo, accusing her of harassing them.

“She comes to my workplace and harasses me. She insults me with vulgar language. She also destroyed my property and threatened my children and l. We are no longer living in peace and I am also applying for a protection order against my mother-in-law. I also want to live in peace,” counter argued Mamvura.

Mutare magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo, presided over the matter and granted a binding protection order against the parties.

The protection order is valid for five years. She also warned the couple to desist from accusing Gogo Chindondondo of witchcraft, saying it is a criminal offence.

Ms Gumbo said the couple risks a custodial sentence if Gogo Chindondondo makes a formal report against them on the matter. Manica Post