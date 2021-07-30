MUROORA STOLE MY UNDERGARMENTS FOR RITUALS

AN elderly Penhalonga woman is up in arms with her daughter-in-law whom she is accusing of stealing her unwashed undergarments for ritual purposes.
The enraged woman from Cold Stream Village, Gogo Alice
Chindondondo, dragged her daughter-in-law, Beauty Mamvura and her son, Tendai
Nzenza, to Mutare Civil Court applying for a protection order against them.
She accused the couple of labelling her a witch. Gogo
Chindondondo, who has a goitre, also told the court that Mamvura also insults
her saying the protruding thyroid gland contains blood which she drains from
other people.
“If I die, I do not want them (Mamvura and Nzenza) to
attend my funeral because they accuse me of witchcraft. They also claim that I
possess powers to strike people with lightning.
“On one occasion, my daughter-in-law visited my homestead
during my absence and stole my unwashed panties. I engaged my son so that we
could consult n’angas over the panties theft, but he refused to co-operate. I
am now living in fear that they might harm me with juju,” said Gogo
Chindondondo.
However, the couple counter-sued Gogo Chindondondo,
accusing her of harassing them.
“She comes to my workplace and harasses me. She insults me
with vulgar language. She also destroyed my property and threatened my children
and l. We are no longer living in peace and I am also applying for a protection
order against my mother-in-law. I also want to live in peace,” counter argued
Mamvura.
Mutare magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo, presided over the
matter and granted a binding protection order against the parties.
The protection order is valid for five years. She also warned the couple to desist from
accusing Gogo Chindondondo of witchcraft, saying it is a criminal offence.
Ms Gumbo said the couple risks a custodial sentence if Gogo
Chindondondo makes a formal report against them on the matter. Manica Post
