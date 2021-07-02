MUKOROKOZA REFUSED SEX BY WIFE, KILLS SELF

Residents of Vanguard Township in Mberengwa were left tongue-tied on Saturday when an illegal gold miner committed suicide by drinking cyanide after his wife refused him sex.
Edson Shumba Magwenzi who runs a shop but is also a gold
panner demanded sex from his wife when he arrived home in the morning. The wife
refused in order to punish Magwenzi for alleged infidelity and sleeping out.
Magwenzi who appeared to have been high went and complained
to a relative Tamary Bvudzi and she advised him to be patient with his wife
because she was angry with his adulterous affairs.
He left and went to a neighbor and threatened to commit
suicide unless his wife agreed to sex.
Midlands Police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the
incident. He urged members of the public to solve their differences through
dialogue.
Sources said the wife complained that her husband was not
only sleeping out but was sleeping with girls hired to work in their shop. The
matter exploded three days before the tragedy and a number of relatives were
roped in to mediate but the wife wouldn’t budge on sex.
Sources said the deceased told his wife that she will not
see him again if she refused to have sex with him. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment