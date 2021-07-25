MUKANYA PREPARES FOR RETIREMENT

Chimurenga music maestro Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo says he is setting up an arts and culture centre in Domboshava on the outskirts of Harare as part of his departure from the mainstream music industry, which he has served for many decades.
Last year Mukanya, on his 75th birthday, exclusively shared
his retirement plan with this publication, saying he would now devote most of
his time imparting musical knowledge to up-and-coming musicians, particularly
the young.
Early this month, the US-based musician on his birthday had
this to say: “I am 76-years-old today
(July 3, 2021) and looking back at my life, I can honestly say that I have been
extremely blessed to have lived a full life,” Mukanya said in a statement.
“I have managed to make a living out of my God-given gift,
seen the world and lived long enough to see my children grow. Ndinotenda Mwari
nemudzimu vandisvitsa pandiri nhasi. (I thank God and all my ancestral spirits
for having taken me this far.) I also thank my fans for always supporting me —
God bless you all and thank you for the love! ”
Mukanya was born on July 3, 1945 making him one of the
oldest living musicians in the country.
During one of his interviews on a tour of the country under
the Peace Tour organised by Entertainment Republic in 2019, Mukanya hinted at
retiring at the age of 75, but from the look of things, the musician is still
in the game and is promising new songs and live performances.
On Friday, the Vanhu Vatema hit maker told Standard Style
that he was soon calling it a day and dedicate his time on grooming
up-and-coming musicians.
“There has been a lot of talk with regard to when am I
retiring, but the truth is that I am not retiring at all. A musician does not
retire, I am just leaving live performances and concentrate on something else,”
Mukanya said.
“We have started work on the establishment of an arts and
culture centre in Domboshava. Work on the site is in progress and we are
leaving no stone unturned in our quest to impart cultural knowledge in these
young musicians.
“I will be spending most of my time with these youngsters in
Domboshava, as I believe quite a number are lost when it comes to music. They
are living on borrowed lifestyles, even stage names are exotic, and they take
everything from outside and make it theirs.”
Mukanya said he was, however, working on an album, which he
believes will sum up his five-decade-long mainstream music career.
“Yes, it’s true, I am working on a new album, a blend of
old and new songs. We are in the studio and something new is in the offing,” he
said.
Mapfumo, who has been based in Oregon since his
self-imposed exile more than two decades ago (returning home just twice for
some shows), said he was also arranging a farewell gig in Zimbabwe and South
Africa before he calls it a day.
“It’s unfortunate that there is a pandemic, but I have
plans to do a farewell gig in Zimbabwe or South Africa. I am hoping the
pandemic goes away and we do a very big bash,” he said.
Mukanya’s last performance in Africa was in South Africa
when he gave a five-star display at a two-leg gig at Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel
on the outskirts of Johannesburg in October and November 2019.
Most of his scheduled 2020 shows were called-off due to the
advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then Mukanya, just like many other
artistes, has been on the sidelines.
He said the Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged the arts sector
in Zimbabwe. “Covid-19 is wreaking havoc across the globe, but I know in
Zimbabwe it’s not looking good at all, especially with the advent of this Delta
variant,” Mukanya said.
“With a rundown health system like ours, Zimbabwe might
find it difficult to deal with this Delta variant. I am hopeful everything will
be fine and we get back to business.”
On his return to Zimbabwe, the musician said he was coming
soon as part of his retirement plan. Standard
