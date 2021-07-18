MOURNERS TO BE BANNED FROM CEMETERIES

THE Bulawayo City Council will soon introduce a policy to ban mourners from attending burials at its cemeteries as concerns grow that gatherings at funerals and burials were becoming Covid-19 super spreaders.
The Government has already announced that not more than 30
people must attend funerals but it has been noted that most people were not
adhering to the directive. Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube said
as funerals were fast being singled out as hotspots they would soon be forced
to reserve burials for undertakers only.
Health experts, last week identified funeral gatherings as
Covid-19 superspreaders as residents continue defying guidelines, a situation
which has resulted in an upsurge of deaths and new cases in Bulawayo.
According to the enhanced level four national lockdown, the
Government limited funeral gatherings to 30 people and banned overnight vigils.
With the surge in Covid-19 deaths, this has seen the increase of burials in the
city’s cemeteries with the local authority further revealing that they are also
recording an increase of bodies being repatriated from outside the country with
South Africa topping the list.
Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care
revealed that in the past six days up to Friday, out of the 394 deaths recorded
in the country, Bulawayo had 74 Covid-19 related deaths.
Commenting on the need to control the pandemic spreading at
funerals, Clr Ncube said if people continue to defy measures as council they
will ban mourners from burials and only undertakers allowed at cemeteries.
“Health experts have told us that these funerals are now
super spreaders therefore our residents should have this in mind and comply
with the laid down guidelines in terms of the people who can attend funerals.
However, if the public choose to continue ignoring these guidelines we will be
forced to introduce a policy where we will ban the funeral gatherings as a
means of saving lives because we cannot continue relaxing while this pandemic
takes our close friends and relatives,” said the Deputy Mayor.
He said for people to get back to their normal ways of life
there was a need for a total change of attitude so as to help contain the
pandemic. Debating at a virtual full council meeting, councillors singled out
burials and the continued flocking into the Central Business District (CBD) by
residents as some of the avenues that were causing high levels of infections in
the city.
Ward 22 Councillor, Rodney Jele called on the local
authority to up its education campaigns within the city rather than leave all
the talking to be done via the Central Government.
“My concern is mainly about the Covid-19 pandemic, as
council we should play a leading role in educating our residents on the World
Health Organisation’s prevention protocols. Yes, residents are proud of their
city and always want to be in the Central Business District but it is now
important that even the Mayor, comes out and conscientise them on this
pandemic.
“Our residents have to be told that in the event that they
do not have anything important they want in the CBD they should just stay at
home. We have allowed the Government to take a lead role yet we are here,
interacting on a daily basis with our residents,” said Clr Jele.
Ward 25 Councillor, Mzama Dube said more needed to be done
in terms of monitoring funerals and burials noting that there was general
overcrowding in these areas, with residents ignoring the 30 people cap imposed
by Government.
“At cemeteries, despite council coming up with a facility
where we dig and also fill-up the graves, go there now you will find mourners
busy doing that for themselves. Further while for the actual burial they limit
to the required 30 mourners, outside the cemeteries it’s a different picture
with hundreds of mourners gathering there at any given time,” said Clr Dube.
Mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni concurred saying there was a need
for council to take a leading role in conscientizing residents noting that the
pandemic was equally affecting everyone.
Meanwhile, according to the latest council report, Health
Services Director Dr Edwin Sibanda reported that Bulawayo’s cemeteries had in
June recorded high numbers of burials of bodies repatriated from South Africa.
“The Director of Health Services reported that Athlone West
Cemetery recorded burials from outside the city as follows, South Africa (11),
Botswana (2), Harare (1) and Umguza (2). Luveve Cemetery recorded bodies from
outside the city as follows; South Africa (10), Binga (1), Gokwe (1), Lupane
(1), Plumtree (1) and Umguza (3),” reads part of the report. Sunday News
