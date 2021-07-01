MOST OF THE VANDALS ARE ZESA WORKERS : ED

Zimbabwe’s power utility Zesa is owed more than $1 billion in unpaid bills, affecting electricity distribution in the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday.
Speaking at the commissioning of 26 vehicles and 117
transformers for the power utility, Mnangagwa also blamed vandalism of power
infrastructure for the deteriorating power situation in the country.
Zesa intensified load-shedding since the beginning of June
and in a circular to customers, blamed technical faults at Hwange and depressed
supply from South Africa for the outages. “Over 3 000 transformers have been
vandalised and stolen,” Mnangagwa said.
“I have asked the Minister of Science and Technology to
make sure that those who vandalise are found on the spot.”
Zesa has been blaming the unavailability of vehicles as one
of the major reasons it was failing to attend to faults. Mnangagwa implored
Zesa to work with the police in order to curb vandalism.
“I am certain that vandalism is being done by those who
have knowledge of how to reach the wires. Either its Zesa workers or
ex-workers,” he said, adding that electricity was at the centre of economic
development, therefore, the commissioning of vehicles and transformers was part
of the country’s strategy towards economic revival.
“If Zesa people do not generate electricity, everything
stops,” he said.
“Universities need electricity, homes are moving away from
firewood, primary and secondary schools need electricity, if they do not have
electricity they feel they are behind. Within two or three years, Zesa should
not be able to spell the word load-shedding.”
Mnangagwa said 300 000 houses around the country were yet
to be connected to the national grid and implored Zesa to connect them to
generate more revenue.
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said increasing power
generation and service was a step in eradicating poverty.
“Improvement of power increases production and this has been made possible through the support from the government,” he said. Newsday
