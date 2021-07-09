MISSING FISH MONGEER FOUND DEAD, NAKED

A MISSING 45-year-old fish-monger’s corpse was on Sunday found naked in decomposing state near the shores of Lake Chivero.

Reports are that the late Nester Chikwengo of Ruwa was last seen aboard an identified motorist’s vehicle at White House Shops before they left together to an unknown destination.

However, her decomposing body was only discovered by one Simon Mukwasha who was coming from an afternoon prayer at the nearby shrine and he alerted the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident saying investigations to establish circumstances leading to Nester’s death were still in progress.

“Police received a report from a Zimbabwe National Parks Warden officer that a body in its decomposing state was found at a bush near Lake Chivero at around 3pm on Sunday,” said Insp Mwanza.

“Reports were that the informant went to his shrine for some prayers and was attracted by a stench coming from the south eastern side of the shrine.

“Informant became suspicious and trailed the direction of the scent up until he discovered a lifeless naked body of an unknown woman lying in a dense grassy area.

“The body was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital mortuary for a post mortem and investigations are in progress,” said Insp Mwanza.

The late Chikwengo was known for visiting Lake Chivero for buying fish from fish mongers for sale. H Metro