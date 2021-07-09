MISSING FISH MONGEER FOUND DEAD, NAKED

A MISSING 45-year-old fish-monger’s corpse was on Sunday found naked in decomposing state near the shores of Lake Chivero.
Reports are that the late Nester Chikwengo of Ruwa was last
seen aboard an identified motorist’s vehicle at White House Shops before they
left together to an unknown destination.
However, her decomposing body was only discovered by one
Simon Mukwasha who was coming from an afternoon prayer at the nearby shrine and
he alerted the police.
Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai
Mwanza confirmed the incident saying investigations to establish circumstances
leading to Nester’s death were still in progress.
“Police received a report from a Zimbabwe National Parks
Warden officer that a body in its decomposing state was found at a bush near
Lake Chivero at around 3pm on Sunday,” said Insp Mwanza.
“Reports were that the informant went to his shrine for
some prayers and was attracted by a stench coming from the south eastern side
of the shrine.
“Informant became suspicious and trailed the direction of
the scent up until he discovered a lifeless naked body of an unknown woman
lying in a dense grassy area.
“The body was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital mortuary
for a post mortem and investigations are in progress,” said Insp Mwanza.
The late Chikwengo was known for visiting Lake Chivero for
buying fish from fish mongers for sale. H Metro
