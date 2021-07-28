MINISTER'S MOTHER SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos’ mother — Angela — has died of Covid-19 related complications.
Mrs Haritatos died yesterday, only 18 days after the death
of her husband Peter, who also succumbed to the same virus. Posting on his
Facebook page, Deputy Minister Haritatos said: “I always knew that life comes
to an end, but for me to lose you both in just 18 days is something I never
once thought would happen.
“You were the most amazing mother a son could have ever
asked for. You were so kind, caring and so loving to everyone who came into
contact with you. You looked after dad so well on Earth. Thank you so much
Mama. May your Soul Rest in Eternal Peace right next to dad,” wrote Deputy
Minister Haritatos.
In a condolence message on social media, the Permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural
Resettlement Dr John Basera said he was saddened by the loss of Mrs Haritatos.
“It is with deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death
of our beloved Mbuya Haritatos, mom to our incredible Honourable V. Haritatos,
today, 18 days after the passing on of Sekuru Haritatos.
“Colleagues, I’m honestly devastated. May the good God
comfort you Hon. VPH,” said Dr Basera. Herald
