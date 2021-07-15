MELFORT DEMOLITIONS : VICTIMS RETURN, START REBUILDING

DIAMOND Park residents in Melfort, just outside Marondera, whose houses were demolished last month, have trooped back to the area to rebuild the structures.

Police last week descended on the area and ordered the residents to disperse. One of the residents whose house was demolished told NewsDay that he would not leave the area.

“We are here trying to pick up the pieces and at least rebuild some structures. Some police officers from Goromonzi were deployed to chase us out of this land, some left and some are still here. This is our home and we are not going anywhere,” the resident said.

Some of the victims are now residing at a nearby farm compound and have sought legal assistance to claim their land back and compensation from the Goromonzi Rural District Council (GRDC).

According to project owners, GRDC effected the demolitions despite the matter being before the High Court. Recently, Zanu PF and government resolved to find alternative land for the affected people.

Zanu PF initiated the housing project, which was approved by government. Ruling party supporters, some war veterans and civil servants were affected by the demolitions. The demolitions were halted following the intervention of Zanu PF politburo members.

GRDC chief executive officer Trust Madhovi, councillors and Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Applonia Munzverengi were summoned to Zanu PF headquarters as the ruling party sought lasting solutions to the matter.

Diamond Park had 1 300 residential stands. Project developer Rodger Pote yesterday said the Melfort stands saga was pending in the courts. “The issue is still pending in the courts, we will get the verdict from the High Court,” he said. Newsday