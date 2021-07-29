MDC A VETERANS ASSOCIATION IN TURMOIL : SG SUSPENDED

CRACKS have emerged in the MDC Veterans Association (MDC VA), a welfare body formed by founding members of the opposition party, culminating in the suspension of the body’s secretary-general over charges of misconduct.

The MDC VA was formed in 2008 to look into the welfare of founding members of the opposition party and victims of political violence.

However, it is understood that all has not been well in the MDC VA, with secretary-general Charles Musimuki becoming the first casualty following his suspension for undermining the leadership and violating the constitution of the organisation.

MDC VA spokesperson Blessing Mandava confirmed the development yesterday. “Musimuki has been suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary processes by the national executive of the MDC VA,” Mandava said.

“He faces charges of unbecoming behaviour and conduct that has not only violated our constitution, but also brought disrepute to MDC VA as an organisation.” Efforts to reach Musimuki for a comment on the issue were fruitless.

The MDC VA has had a love-hate relationship with the opposition party.

In 2014, the MDC VA was at loggerheads with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, then organising secretary and now party president, threatening to block him from being elected to the standing committee at the elective congress that year. Chamisa had branded the MDC VA a bogus association.

In 2015, the association was also at odds with party officials who were pushing for the disbandment of MDC VA on charges of fomenting divisions and seeking to hijack the opposition party’s programmes.

During the fight for the control of the MDC, the MDC VA threw its weight behind Chamisa.

Prior to that, the MDC VA had been locked in endless infighting over the leadership of the MDC, and in December 2019, it suspended deputy treasurer Edwin Dzambara for challenging Chamisa’s legitimacy. Newsday