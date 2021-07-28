MDC A FRESH EU SANCTIONS PUSH FAILS

THE MDC-Alliance unsuccessfully tried to lobby the European Union (EU) to impose fresh sanctions on Zimbabwe after its parliamentarians had been recalled from Parliament following a Supreme Court ruling that stripped Mr Nelson Chamisa of the leadership of the main opposition party.

After the Supreme Court ruling, which resulted in the Dr Thokozani Khupe led faction assuming the reins of power in the troubled MDC, the opposition party, that previously engaged the Western world to impose illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, reached out to the EU.

Through Mr Fabio Massimo Castaldo, an Italian, who is a member of the European Parliament, the MDC A sought to pile up pressure on the EU to interfere in Zimbabwe’s domestic affairs.

Recently, in written questions to the EU Parliament, Mr Castaldo suggested the imposition of the so-called Magnitsky type sanctions that are being used by the Western world to punish countries that do not pander to its whims.

According to the Parliamentarians for Global Action, in April this year, Mr Castaldo, at the instigation of the MDC A tabled two written questions to the European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) concerning the expulsion and political persecution of PGA Member, Hon. Dorcas Sibanda and other Zimbabwean Members of Parliament.

The questions read, “What can the EU do in support of the exercise of civil and political rights in Zimbabwe? As envisaged in Articles 8 and 29 and Annex VIII on political dialogue as regards to human rights, democratic principles, and the rule of law of the Cotonou agreement, can the EU enter into meaningful political dialogue to exercise pressure on the Zimbabwean Government to ensure the respect of democratically elected Parliamentarians”.

In response to the MDC A, the EU used its formal dialogue with Zimbabwe on June 10 and expectedly raised the concerns of the MDC A.

“The EU held a formal political dialogue with Zimbabwe at ministerial level on 10 June 2021 in Harare. On this occasion, the EU raised the issue of the recall of MDC Alliance parliamentarians from Parliament. The EU also called upon the Zimbabwean Government to organise at the earliest occasion the holding of by-elections for all vacant seats in Parliament to uphold the crucial representational role of Parliament by ensuring that all people are at all times represented in Parliament by an elected member of their choice’’.

This, has been a pattern for the MDC A, which was formed at the behest of white former farmers who lost land during the land reform programme.

However, while previous attempts to drag the name of the country have succeeded, as is manifested in the imposition of illegal sanctions on the country which continue to bleed the nation, the dawn of the Second Republic has seen relations between the EU and Zimbabwe thawing.

The rapprochement drive that is being driven by President Mnangagwa has culminated in political dialogue between Zimbabwe and the 27 member states’ bloc of largely Western nations. Herald